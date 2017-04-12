By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO, April 12
SAO PAULO, April 12 When Venezuelan President
Hugo Chavez inaugurated a high-voltage cable providing power to
neighboring Brazil in 2001, the leftist leader hailed it as a
step toward regional integration that would spur development in
South America.
Flanked by his Brazilian and Cuban counterparts, Chavez used
the ceremony in the border town of Santa Elena de Uairen to
stake Venezuela's claim for membership of the Mercosur trade
bloc grouping Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
Sixteen years later, Chavez's successor Nicolas Maduro is
beset by opposition protests, the country has been suspended
from Mercosur for violating its democratic charter, and its
Socialist-run economy is on the brink of collapse.
The deepening crisis threatens to plunge Brazil's remote
northern-most region, now reliant on Venezuela for much of its
electricity, into darkness.
Roraima - known for the thick Amazonian rainforest that
carpets the state and the table-top mountain that inspired
Arthur Conan Doyle's story "The Lost World" - gets much of its
power from the cable stretching 680 km (420 miles) from
Venezuela's Guri hydroelectric dam.
Residents say power cuts are becoming increasingly frequent
and prolonged, causing damage to machinery and discomfort to the
500,000 inhabitants of the tropical region where temperatures
average 26 degrees Celsius (78.8°Farenheit).
Power supplies have been disrupted in the past due to lack
of rainfall at the Guri dam but this time the problem is
different.
"They just don't have the resources," said a Brazilian
official with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be
identified because of its sensitivity. "They are not doing any
maintenance on the power line, so the connection keeps falling."
Years of turmoil in Venezuela have shrunk its oil industry,
the bedrock of the economy, leaving companies struggling to pay
for essential imports like food and medicine.
Having promoted South-South trade for years, the country now
owes billions of dollars to commercial partners, including in
Brazil.
The power cable - which stirred controversy by running
through an indigenous reserve and nearly doubling its initial
$200 million budget - provides valuable hard currency for
Venezuela, an OPEC nation that is also struggling with low
global oil prices.
But, with supply continually interrupted, Brazilian
authorities are starting to look for alternatives.
"If we just sit here with our arms folded, the state of
Roraima will slip into darkness," local congressman Izaias Maia
warned the state assembly last month, saying the cable was
operating at just 2 percent of its capacity.
Venezuela’s government did not respond to emails seeking
comment.
INVESTMENTS SUFFERING
The cable brings power to Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima
- the only one of Brazil's 26 state capitals not connected to
the national grid.
Karen Telles, technical coordinator of the Industrial
Federation of Roraima (FIER), said the worsening power cuts were
harming economic activity and discouraging businessmen from
investing.
"One day this week we had three power cuts in 10 minutes,"
Telles said. "Imagine the impact on an industrial plant. There
is a reluctance to invest in machinery - things which could
improve production - because you could lose the equipment."
Brazil's Energy and Mines Ministry has established a working
group to analyze ways to improve the reliability and efficiency
of power supplies to the region.
Data from the National Agency of Electrical Electricity
(Aneel) showed the power supply in Roraima - already amongst the
worst in Brazil - was already deteriorating sharply last year.
The duration and frequency of power cuts rose by 66 percent
and 57 percent respectively in 2016, versus the previous year.
Figures for 2017 are not yet available.
Brazilian power companies Alupar and
Eletronorte, a unit of state power holding Eletrobras
, won a tender in 2011 to build a power line to
connect Roraima to the national grid but construction has not
started because of problems with the environmental license.
The federal government wants Roraima to be able to use the
hydroelectric power that makes up two-thirds of Brazil's
production - rather than relying on the supply from Venezuela or
local thermal plants, which are expensive and polluting.
Eletrobras President Wilson Ferreira Jr said that if it
receives environmental approval, the state company may have to
go it alone as Alupar no longer considers the project
financially viable.
"This line is extremely important and our partner has pulled
out of the project ... Probably it will done by us at Eletrobras
alone," he said.
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Writing by
Daniel Flynn; Editing by Frances Kerry)