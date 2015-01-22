Latin American CAF development bank issues $1 bln in bonds

CARACAS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Latin America’s CAF development bank issued $1 billion in three-year bonds at 0.55 percent above LIBOR for investment in the region, whose commodities-driven boom is slowing.

Over 40 investors, including central banks, official organisms, bank treasuries and global wealth managers participated in the operation, Caracas-based CAF said in a statement.

“This new issue reinforces CAF’s catalytic role by attracting funds from other markets to Latin America with the aim of generating more investment and better financing conditions for the region’s development,” executive president Enrique Garcia said in a statement.

CAF is a major lender to Latin American infrastructure and development projects. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Alexandra Ulmer)