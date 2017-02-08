BRIEF-FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
CARACAS Feb 8 Venezuela's central bank is evaluating a financial operation in which it would receive more than $1 billion from investment bank Nomura in exchange for bonds issued by state oil company PDVSA, according to a document seen by Reuters and a source with first-hand knowledge of the situation. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A Turkish hacker was sentenced to eight years in a U.S. prison on Friday for his role as one the masterminds behind three cyber attacks that enabled $55 million to be siphoned from automated teller machines globally.