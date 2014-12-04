FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela allows cenbank to hold reserves in new currencies, diamonds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 4, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela allows cenbank to hold reserves in new currencies, diamonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A reform to Venezuela’s central bank law will allow the country to hold international reserves in a broader range of currencies than before as well as in diamonds and precious metals.

Reserves can include currency “that is used for accounting and payment of commitments assumed by the Republic,” according to the Official Gazette circulating on Thursday.

The change may help the OPEC nation shore up its tumbling international reserves by allowing it to include loans from China that are denominated in renminbi. Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco this week traveled to China to discuss financing deals.

Reserves last month hit an 11-year-low due to tumbling oil prices and capital flight driven by an exchange control system that heavily overvalues the country’s bolivar currency.

Venezuela used a $4 billion loan from China to bolster reserves, though these then fell again and currently stand at roughly $21.7 billion, according to the central bank website.

The bank will now also be able to hold reserves in diamonds and precious metals other than gold, which already makes up the majority of its reserves.

While the latest tweaks may bolster reserves, they are a far cry from the major domestic reforms recommended by most analysts, such as hiking the price of the world’s cheapest gasoline and working towards unifying the Byzantine currency controls system.

But President Nicolas Maduro appears to have shied away from the unpopular measures amid floundering approval levels and ahead of key parliamentary elections next year. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.