Venezuela allows cenbank to hold reserves in new currencies, diamonds

CARACAS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A reform to Venezuela’s central bank law will allow the country to hold international reserves in a broader range of currencies than before as well as in diamonds and precious metals.

Reserves can include currency “that is used for accounting and payment of commitments assumed by the Republic,” according to the Official Gazette circulating on Thursday.

The change may help the OPEC nation shore up its tumbling international reserves by allowing it to include loans from China that are denominated in renminbi. Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco this week traveled to China to discuss financing deals.

Reserves last month hit an 11-year-low due to tumbling oil prices and capital flight driven by an exchange control system that heavily overvalues the country’s bolivar currency.

Venezuela used a $4 billion loan from China to bolster reserves, though these then fell again and currently stand at roughly $21.7 billion, according to the central bank website.

The bank will now also be able to hold reserves in diamonds and precious metals other than gold, which already makes up the majority of its reserves.

While the latest tweaks may bolster reserves, they are a far cry from the major domestic reforms recommended by most analysts, such as hiking the price of the world’s cheapest gasoline and working towards unifying the Byzantine currency controls system.

But President Nicolas Maduro appears to have shied away from the unpopular measures amid floundering approval levels and ahead of key parliamentary elections next year. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)