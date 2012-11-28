FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chavez arrives in Cuba for medical treatment: official media
November 28, 2012

HAVANA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hugo Chavez arrived in Havana on Wednesday morning to undergo “oxygenation treatment,” Cuban state newspaper Granma said on its website, months after the Venezuelan president had cancer surgery on the communist-ruled island.

Chavez, 58, underwent what appeared to be a remarkable comeback from an undisclosed type of cancer diagnosed in June 2011. In October, he won re-election despite running a campaign that was much more subdued than his previous bids.

In a letter to Congress, Chavez said he would receive a form of therapy known as hyperbaric oxygenation, which is often used for the prevention and treatment of bone decay caused by radiation therapy, according to the American Cancer Society.

