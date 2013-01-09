CORRECTED-Venezuela court endorses Chavez inauguration delay

(Corrects date of inauguration to Jan. 10 in first paragraph)

CARACAS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday the postponement of Hugo Chavez’s planned Jan. 10 inauguration for a new presidential term was constitutionally legitimate.

Luisa Morales, the court’s president, gave the judgment at a news conference, saying no new swearing-in was necessary and Chavez remained Venezuela’s president, with Nicolas Maduro also continuing in his role as vice-president.

Chavez’s recovery after cancer surgery in Cuba means he will not be able to attend the scheduled Jan. 10 ceremony. Chavez, 58, has not been seen nor heard from him almost a month. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, Writing by Daniel Wallis, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jackie Frank)