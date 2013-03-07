Maduro says Chavez to lie in state for seven more days

CARACAS, March 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s late leader, Hugo Chavez, will be embalmed and laid to rest at a military museum in the capital Caracas, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

Chavez’s state funeral was scheduled for Friday, but Maduro said his body would remain lying in state for a further seven days so that Venezuelans waiting in long lines to view him would be able to do so.

Maduro said his body would later to moved from the military museum to his final burial site. It was not immediately clear where that would be. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)