Refiner Citgo to pay $461 mln dividends to Venezuela's PDVSA
May 16, 2013 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

Refiner Citgo to pay $461 mln dividends to Venezuela's PDVSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, May 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil firm PDVSA said on Thursday its U.S.-based refining subsidiary Citgo will pay a record first-quarter dividend of $461 million, helped by a strengthening of refining margins.

The payment is Citgo’s largest quarterly dividend on record, and is nearly six times the $77 million PDVSA collected in dividends from all its foreign subsidiaries in 2012.

Citgo’s refineries can process 750,000 barrels per day, but in 2012 operated at 85 percent of their capacity due to maintenance and weather-related logistical problems in delivering crude supplies.

The company began repatriating dividends to Venezuela in 2005, on request of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

