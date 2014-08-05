FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela says it would sell U.S. refiner Citgo if offer appeals
August 5, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela says it would sell U.S. refiner Citgo if offer appeals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MENE GRANDE, Venezuela, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will sell U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum if it receives a good proposal, Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday.

“As soon as we receive a proposal that serves our interests, we will exit Citgo,” Ramirez said during a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Venezuela’s oil production.

He did not respond to questions seeking further details. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)

