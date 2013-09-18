FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNPC to help develop Junin 10 project in Venezuela -Ramirez
#Energy
September 18, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

CNPC to help develop Junin 10 project in Venezuela -Ramirez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China’s CNPC will work with Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA to develop the Junin 10 block in the South American country’s Orinoco extra heavy crude belt, the Venezuelan petroleum minister said on Wednesday.

“We agreed with CNPC to develop a new project in the Junin 10 block ... to produce 220,000 barrels per day with investment of $14 billion,” Rafael Ramirez said on Twitter during a visit to China. He did not immediately give more details.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

