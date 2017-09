CARACAS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela will auction $100 million at weekly central bank auctions through a complementary foreign exchange system aimed at easing access to hard currency for local businesses, a top government official said on Friday.

Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez, who was also named as vice president for the economy earlier this month, said the new, more-regular auctions of the Sicad exchange mechanism would begin next Wednesday and be held every week thereafter.