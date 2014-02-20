FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Ramirez says Sicad 2 fx system to sell dollars daily
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela's Ramirez says Sicad 2 fx system to sell dollars daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s vice president for the economy, Rafael Ramirez, said on Thursday a long-awaited new foreign exchange system will hold hard currency auctions every day, hopefully from Monday.

President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree creating the new system, known as Sicad 2, late on Wednesday. The government says private companies and individuals will be able to sell dollars under the system, which will use a currency mechanism known locally as “permuta” based on bond swaps.

