CARACAS, March 25 (Reuters) - Dollars were selling for around 54 bolivars on the second day of Venezuela’s new Sicad 2 foreign exchange system, traders said on Tuesday.

The free-floating system aims to improve the government’s stretched finances, but critics have slammed the move as the biggest devaluation in the OPEC nation’s history. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Daniel Wallis)