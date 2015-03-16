FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela says pays off 1 bln euro Global 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela says pays off 1 bln euro Global 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, March 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela has paid off its 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond that came due on Monday, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said via Twitter.

The payment included 70 million euros in interest, Marco said.

Concerns the OPEC nation could default on its bonds amid low oil prices have pushed yields to the second-highest of any emerging market nation.

President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed default speculation as a right-wing smear campaign against his socialist government and insists the country will meet all debt commitments. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.