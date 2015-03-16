FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Venezuela says pays off 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Venezuela says pays off 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with context, Finance Minister quote)

CARACAS, March 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela has paid off its 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond that came due on Monday, the finance minister said, the first foreign debt maturity in a year of heavy bond payments that have stretched the OPEC nation’s coffers amid a period of low oil prices.

Concerns that Venezuela could default on foreign debt have pushed yields to the second highest of any emerging market nation. President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed default talks as a smear campaign against his administration.

“The Bolivarian government honors all of its national and international commitments, always hand in hand with President @NicolasMaduro #VenezuelaMustBeRespected,” Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said via Twitter.

Venezuela also paid 70 million in interest on the bond, Marco added.

Venezuelan bonds pay an average of 30 percentage points more than comparable U.S. Treasuries, second only to war-torn Ukraine, driven by concerns about the decay of its state-led economic model and a steady decline in foreign reserves.

The government and the state oil company, PDVSA, together will be required to make $8.4 billion in debt payments during the rest of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data, including a $2.3 billion amortization on a PDVSA bond in November. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.