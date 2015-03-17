Maduro says Venezuela to keep servicing debt despite low oil prices

CARACAS, March 16 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday the South American OPEC country would keep servicing its debt and find resources despite a tumble in oil prices.

Concerns that Venezuela could default on foreign debt have pushed yields to the second highest of any emerging market nation. Maduro has dismissed default talks as a smear campaign against his socialist administration.

Earlier on Monday, Venezuela paid off its 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond, the first foreign debt maturity in a year of heavy bond payments that have stretched the country’s coffers.