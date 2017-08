CARACAS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said his government is extending the use of 100-bolivar notes until Jan. 20.

Maduro had said these bills would no longer serve as legal tender as of Jan. 2, as the OPEC nation brings in higher-denomination bills in response to triple-digit inflation. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernadette Baum)