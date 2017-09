CARACAS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela has the cash ready to make debt payments due in March, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday.

“I want to inform the country and the world, we already have the resources to pay the maturities of the bonds in March 2015,” he said at a news conference.

The 1 billion euro Global 2015 issue comes due on March 16. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)