FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela alters currency system but keeps three tiers
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 22, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Venezuela alters currency system but keeps three tiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - President Nicolas Maduro said he was modifying Venezuela’s complex currency controls but would stick to a three-tier system with cheap dollars guaranteed for food and medicine imports at the existing strongest rate of 6.3 dollars.

Currently, Venezuela operates three rates - 6.3 for essential goods, and two rates via the central bank known as Sicad 1 and Sicad 2 which offer limited amounts of dollars for around 12 and 50 bolivars respectively.

Maduro said Sicad 1 and Sicad 2 would be merged, though he did not say what the new rate would be.

A third mechanism would be created to offer dollars via private brokers, he said, without giving details. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.