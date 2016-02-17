FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela devalues strongest exchange rate amid crisis
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2016 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela devalues strongest exchange rate amid crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Wednesday devalued the country’s strongest official exchange rate by 37 percent and turned a three-tier exchange rate system into a dual system as part of a package of measures meant to address the OPEC nation’s economic crisis.

President Nicolas Maduro said the 6.3 bolivars per U.S. dollar exchange rate, which applies for priority goods such as food and medicine, will weaken to 10.

The SIMADI exchange rate, which is around 203 bolivars per dollar, will be turned into a floating rate, he added in a televised broadcast. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.