FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela to create new forex platform through legal reform: Maduro
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Venezuela to create new forex platform through legal reform: Maduro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday said his government in coming hours would reform currency exchange regulations to allow for a new foreign exchange platform under the OPEC nation’s currency controls.

The new system would complement the foreign exchange auction system known as Sicad, Maduro said.

“We are going to open a new system, Sicad 2, with the reform of the Exchange Crimes Law,” Maduro said in a televised broadcast. “(The reform) is almost ready, in the coming hours we should be putting it out. This will allow more supply of dollars from sources other than the state.”

Venezuela’s vice president for the economy last week said the new system would be in place before the end of February.

Economists have described the Exchange Crimes Law as a major impediment to a market-based currency exchange system.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.