Venezuela says implementing 'new scheme' for fuel prices

CARACAS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said his government is implementing a set of economic measures that include a “new scheme for prices” of the country’s heavily subsidized fuel, without immediately providing details.

Cash-strapped Venezuela is seeking to strengthen government coffers amid an economic crisis. The price of the world’s cheapest fuel has not been increased in nearly 20 years.

Maduro also announced the creation of a new currency administration system, without providing details. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)