CARACAS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government’s proposed budget for next year is based on an estimate the economy will grow by around 4 percent, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Nelson Merentes said he expected the economy to have expanded by between 2 and 3 percent in the third quarter of this year. He told reporters the 2014 budget plan was based on the official exchange rate remaining at 6.3 bolivars per dollar.