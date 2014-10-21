Venezuela sees 2015 GDP growth 3 pct, annual inflation 25-30 pct

CARACAS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s proposed 2015 budget is based on economic growth of 3 percent and inflation of 25 to 30 percent, according to the country’s budget bill presented to lawmakers on Tuesday.

Budget estimates are routinely based on optimistic assumptions for gross domestic product and inflation, and in recent years have been far off the mark.

Annual inflation is running over 60 percent, while the economy is believed to be in recession though the central bank has not published GDP figures for 2014. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Diane Craft)