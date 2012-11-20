FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela economy grows 5.2 pct in third quarter
November 20, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Venezuela economy grows 5.2 pct in third quarter

CARACAS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s economy grew 5.2 percent in the third quarter of this year, the government said on Thursday, compared with growth of 5.4 percent in the second quarter.

Hefty government spending has underpinned growth this year and helped President Hugo Chavez win re-election in October for another six-year term.

The July-September figures, announced by Central Bank President Nelson Merentes, represented the South American OPEC member’s eighth consecutive quarter of gross domestic product growth.

