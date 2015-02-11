FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela bonds tumble after currency announcement
February 11, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela bonds tumble after currency announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s global bonds tumbled across the board on Wednesday after the government announced a new foreign exchange platform that was widely seen as insufficient to resolve the country’s economic crisis.

The Global 2031 bond was down 3.050 points in price to yield 28.043 percent, while the Global 2026 was down 4.6 points to yield 29.570 percent.

State oil company PDVSA’s bonds also dropped broadly, with the 2017 bond falling 3.170 points in price to yield 49.214. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)

