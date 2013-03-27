FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Venezuela silent on exchange rate in dollar auction
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Venezuela silent on exchange rate in dollar auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds unofficial estimate of exchange rate)

CARACAS, March 27 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Wednesday announced the results of its first dollar auction under a new foreign exchange system but did not give details of the rate, apparently seeking to avoid criticism that the move constitutes a new devaluation.

The government held a $200 million auction on Tuesday under the Sicad system, a parallel mechanism for businesses that have been unable to cover their dollar needs via the state currency board that provides greenbacks at a rate of 6.3 bolivars.

A finance ministry press release said the dollars were sold to 383 companies but did not specify how much they went for. A spokesman said the ministry had no immediate plans to provide additional details about the auction.

Local financial analysis firm Ecoanalitica, citing “unofficial information,” said the average exchange rate was 13.1 bolivars per dollar and that the government had only accepted bids above 10.5.

The new system is intended to improve the supply of dollars to ease nagging product shortages as acting President Nicolas Maduro campaigns for an April 14 election triggered by the death three weeks ago of socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

Critics say it represents another devaluation that is likely to spur inflation, which already is among the region’s highest. Venezuela devalued the bolivar by 32 percent in February.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Eyanir Chinea; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Andrew Hay and Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
