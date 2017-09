CARACAS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s economy grew 1.1 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The OPEC nation’s current account surplus grew in the third quarter to $4.1 billion from $2.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, while the capital and financial account deficit widened to $4.6 billion from $4.4 billion.