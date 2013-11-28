Venezuela central bank denies transactions with Wall St

CARACAS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan central bank president denied on Thursday that Caracas is carrying out any transactions with Wall Street banks, a day after a senior government source said it was evaluating a swap agreement involving its gold reserves.

Asked about reports the government was seeking to fortify its dollar supplies via such a deal, central bank chief Eudomar Tovar said there were proposals, but nothing more.

He denied there was a stagflationary situation in the OPEC nation, and told a news conference the government’s 6 percent economic growth target for this year would not be met.

He said there would be growth, but did not offer a new number.