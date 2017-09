CARACAS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that the country’s economy grew by an estimated 1.6 percent in 2013, compared with 5.6 percent the previous year.

The estimate was well short of his socialist government’s target of 6 percent for this year. Maduro accuses the opposition of waging an “economic war” that he says has fueled high inflation and persistent shortages of consumer products.