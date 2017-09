CARACAS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s inflation hit 180.9 percent and the economy contracted 5.7 percent last year, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The unexpected release of figures came a day after Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro revamped the country’s complex exchange mechanisms and raised the price of fuel for the first time in nearly 20 years. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Brian Ellsworth)