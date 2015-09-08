FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three Ecuadoreans charged for false $25 mln bond in Venezuela
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Three Ecuadoreans charged for false $25 mln bond in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state prosecutor has charged three Ecuadoreans for presenting a false $25 million bond at the OPEC country’s central bank last week.

Juan Gonzalez, 51, Pablo Guerrero, 60, and Sharian Viteri, 28, took the false document to the bank’s headquarters in central Caracas, the state prosecutor’s office said in a note this week on its website.

“Upon realizing the irregularity, officials of the country’s chief economic authority alerted agents of the investigative police, who arrived and arrested the three people,” its statement said.

The Ecuadoreans have been indicted for intending to commit aggravated fraud and planning crime.

A central bank spokeswoman had no immediate comment or further details on the case. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.