FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's election body widens vote audit to 100 pct
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2013 / 3:16 AM / in 4 years

Venezuela's election body widens vote audit to 100 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, April 18 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s election authority said on Thursday it would audit the remaining 46 percent of electronic votes that have not been checked after President-elect Nicolas Maduro won Sunday’s presidential election.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) carried out an audit of 54 percent of the ballots and has said Maduro received 50.8 percent of the vote, compared to 49 percent for his opposition rival Henrique Capriles.

“We do this (expand the audit) in order to preserve a climate of harmony ... and isolate violent sectors that are seeking to injure democracy,” Tibisay Lucena, the CNE president, said in a televised speech. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.