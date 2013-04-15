FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Capriles urges protests if Maduro proclaimed winner
#Energy
April 15, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela's Capriles urges protests if Maduro proclaimed winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, April 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan presidential contender Henrique Capriles said on Monday the opposition had formally requested that the election board cancel a planned event to proclaim government candidate Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday’s election.

If the election board goes ahead with the proclamation, Capriles called on Venezuelans to peacefully march on Tuesday to protest the election result and demand a recount.

Capriles added that the opposition’s own count showed that Maduro had lost the election and described the standoff as a “crisis.” (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Todd Benson; editing by Christopher Wilson)

