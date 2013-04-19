FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capriles accepts wider vote audit in Venezuela
April 19, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

Capriles accepts wider vote audit in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, April 18 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Thursday he accepted the election authority’s decision to audit the rest of the electronic votes cast on Sunday, and said he believed his team would be vindicated.

“We can show the country the truth ... with this, we’re where we want to be,” Capriles told reporters after the National Electoral Council said it would audit the remaining 46 percent of electronic votes that have not been checked.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Stacey Joyce

