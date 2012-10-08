FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chavez supporters party on anticipated win in Venezuela vote
October 8, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Chavez supporters party on anticipated win in Venezuela vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Supporters of Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez began setting off fireworks and partying in the street on Sunday night in anticipation of victory in the presidential election.

Various aides to Chavez published celebratory messages on Twitter, while some supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles began crying at his campaign center, Reuters witnesses said.

“Perfect victory! The fatherland has won,” Tweeted Interior Minister Tareck el Aissami. There was no confirmation from election authorities who have stressed it is illegal to declare victory before an official announcement.

