Venezuela opposition party says 2 leaders shot dead

CARACAS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The political party of Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Saturday that two of its local leaders where shot to death during a rally in the state of Barinas a week before the nation’s presidential election.

Primero Justicia (First Justice) said the gunmen fired from a van that witnesses identified as belonging to state oil company PDVSA or the local mayor’s office - but there was no immediate confirmation of the incident or reaction from Venezuelan authorities.

Venezuela is awash with guns, and violent crime is frequently cited as voters’ No. 1 concern.