UPDATE 3-Venezuela accuses opposition of plotting coup, 7 dead

(Updates with more details on Monday’s protests, quotes)

* Government says 61 injured, 135 arrested

* Opposition refuses to accept Maduro’s vote win

* Rival demonstrations taking place across nation

By Brian Ellsworth and Andrew Cawthorne

CARACAS, April 16 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President-elect Nicolas Maduro accused the opposition on Tuesday of planning a coup against him after seven people were killed in violent clashes over his disputed election victory.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles has demanded a full recount of votes from Sunday’s election after official results showed a narrow victory for Maduro, who is late President Hugo Chavez’s hand-picked successor.

The deaths occurred on Monday when hundreds of protesters took to the streets in various parts of the capital Caracas and other cities, blocking streets, burning tires and fighting with security forces in some cases. Officials also said 61 people had been injured and 135 people arrested in the violence.

Protesters tried to burn alive one of the injured people, the government said.

“This is the responsibility of those who have called for violence, who have ignored the constitution and the institutions,” a furious Maduro said in a speech to the nation on Tuesday. “Their plan is a coup d‘etat.”

Maduro also said he will not allow a big opposition march planned for Wednesday in Caracas to demand a vote recount. “It’s time for a tough hand,” he said.

The electoral authority has ruled out a recount, so Capriles called for street protests to press his demands in the quickly worsening standoff in the South American OPEC nation, which has the world’s largest oil reserves.

Venezuela saw waves of street protests during various parts of Chavez’s tumultuous 14-year rule, including a short-lived coup against him in 2002. He was briefly toppled from power but bounced back quickly, purged critics inside the armed forces and stepped up the pace of his socialist policies.

State media and officials said the fatalities on Monday included two people shot by opposition sympathizers while celebrating Maduro’s victory in a middle-class area of Caracas.

One person died in an attack on a government-run clinic in a central state. Two, including a policeman, were killed in an Andean border state, officials said.

“We will defeat this violent fascism with democracy,” said Foreign Minister Elias Jaua, describing incidents and showing video footage to a group of ambassadors.

“Those who attempt to take with force what they could not acquire through elections are not democrats.”

The opposition did not respond to the specific allegations of deaths, but Capriles said the government was responsible for violence by denying its call for an election recount.

He reiterated demands for peaceful protests as thousands of his supporters marched to regional election offices around the country on Tuesday. The government held counter-demonstrations.

VIOLENCE FLARES

The election was triggered by the death of Chavez last month after a two-year battle with cancer. He named Maduro as his successor before he died and his protege won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote against Capriles’ 49.0 percent.

Maduro, who had initially said he was open to a recount, called on his supporters to demonstrate all week. The official results showed him winning by 265,000 votes.

Opposition sources said their count showed Capriles won by more than 300,000 votes.

Capriles team said it has evidence of some 3,200 election day irregularities, from voters using fake IDs to intimidation of volunteers at polling centers. It sought an exhaustive check of the paper ballots.

However, the National Electoral Council said an audit of 54 percent of the voting stations, in a widely respected electronic vote system, had already been carried out.

Capriles, the governor of Miranda state, hopes to highlight the weakness of Maduro’s mandate and stir up opposition anger over his charge that the electoral council is biased in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.

The strategy could backfire if demonstrations turn into prolonged disturbances, such as those the opposition led between 2002 and 2004, which sometimes blocked roads for days with trash and burning tires and annoyed many Venezuelans.

A protracted fight also could renew questions about the opposition’s democratic credentials on the heels of their best showing in a presidential election, and just as Capriles has consolidated himself as its leader.

“Where are the opposition politicians who believe in democracy?” Maduro said on Tuesday.

LEGAL MOVE AGAINST CAPRILES?

Senior government figures have raised the possibility of legal action against Capriles.

“Fascist Capriles, I will personally ensure you pay for the damage you are doing to our fatherland and people,” National Assembly head Diosdado Cabello said on Twitter, saying he would seek a criminal investigation by state prosecutors.

But the opposition leader said he will fight on.

“We are not going to ignore the will of the people. We believe we won ... we want this problem resolved peacefully,” Capriles told a news conference.

“There is no majority here, there are two halves.”

The focus of Monday’s protests in the capital was the Plaza Altamira, which was often site of opposition demonstrations during Chavez’s rule. Burned-out debris and glass lay strews on the ground on Tuesday morning.

“We will protest for as long as it takes. We will not give up the streets,” said Carlos Cusumano, a 20-year-old student who took part in the protest.

Wearing T-shirts wrapped around their faces, some demonstrators threw sticks and stones at the ranks of police, who wore body armor and carried shields.

The controversy over Venezuela’s first presidential election without Chavez on the ballot in two decades raised doubts about the future of “Chavismo” - the late president’s self-proclaimed socialist movement - without its towering and mercurial founder.

Chavez named Maduro as his heir in an emotional last public speech to the nation before his death, giving the former foreign minister and vice president a huge boost ahead of the vote.

Maduro’s slight margin of victory raises the possibility he could face future challenges from rivals in the leftist coalition that united around Chavez, who won four presidential elections.

At his last election in October, the former soldier beat Capriles by 11 percentage points even though his battle against cancer had severely restricted his ability to campaign. (Additional reporting by Daniel Wallis, Diego Ore and Girish Gupta in Caracas, Sailu Urribarri in Paraguana, Javier Farias in Tachira; Editing by Kieran Murray and Jackie Frank)