U.S., others ready to support dialogue among Venezuelan parties
December 7, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., others ready to support dialogue among Venezuelan parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dialogue is needed among all parties in Venezuela to confront its economic and social challenges, and the United States is ready to support this along with others in the international community, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

In a written statement, Kerry congratulated Venezuelans on their legislative elections and urged the authorities “to continue to tabulate and publish voting results in a timely and transparent fashion.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
