Venezuela views Exxon compensation award as "reasonable"
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela views Exxon compensation award as "reasonable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Thursday compensation ordered by a World Bank arbitration tribunal in the Exxon Mobil Corp case was within a “reasonable range” once a previous award is deducted from the roughly $1.6 billion new determination.

Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez, who until a few weeks ago ran both state oil company PDVSA and the Oil Ministry, said the tribunal’s award - lower than what Exxon had been seeking - was a victory for Venezuelan sovereignty over “exaggerated” claims. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom)

