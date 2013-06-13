FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola Femsa Venezuela restarting after 24-day strike
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Coca-Cola Femsa Venezuela restarting after 24-day strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, June 13 (Reuters) - The Venezuela division of Coca-Cola Femsa , Latin America’s largest Coke bottler, began restarting operations at its largest plant on Thursday following a 24-day strike that it called illegal.

The work stoppage at the plant in the central-western city of Valencia caused sporadic shortages of products such as soft drinks, bottled water, juices and tea in some parts of the country.

“We have not yet quantified the impact of the protests on national production ... but the workers are committed to recovering the lost hours,” Corporate Affairs Director Mariana Parma said.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the workers who had been on strike, who were demanding higher wages.

Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican company Femsa , this year said 18 percent of its 2012 sales came from Venezuela.

The company has 34 bottling plants in Latin America.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.