PROFILE-Venezuela's finance minister Rodolfo Marco

Position: Finance Minister Incumbent: Rodolfo Clemente Marco Torres Date of Birth: N.A. Term: Appointed in January 2014 by President Nicolas Maduro Key Facts: - An army general, Marco participated in the failed 1992 coup that thrust late President Hugo Chavez to fame and did jail time with him afterwards. - He was put in charge of state-run Banco del Tesoro in 2005, then took over the operation of Banco de Venezuela after Chavez in 2008 ordered a state takeover from Spain's Banco Santander. Marco was later tapped to head the Public Banks Ministry until it was merged with the finance ministry this year. - His role as finance minister has been considerably overshadowed by the designation of Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez as economy vice president. Ramirez is now the primary government spokesman on economic issues. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)