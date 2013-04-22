FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PROFILE-Venezuela's finance minister Nelson Merentes
April 22, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

PROFILE-Venezuela's finance minister Nelson Merentes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Position: Minister of Popular Power for Planning and Finance
    Incumbent: Nelson Jose Merentes Diaz
    Date of Birth: May 1954     
    Term: Appointed in 2013 by President Nicolas Maduro.
    
    Key Facts:
    - A mathematician by training, Nelson Merentes was one of
the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez's leading officials. He
served two previous periods as finance minister, a spell as
science minister, and three years in charge of the central bank.
    - The affable Merentes is seen as a more pragmatic economist
than his ideologically driven predecessor at the finance
ministry, Jorge Giordani.
    - Merentes trained in Venezuela and Budapest, where he
completed a PhD in mathematics in 1991. He returned to Venezuela
as a university professor. 
    - Between cabinet jobs, Merentes ran a polling firm that
produced data that normally favored the government.
    - Economists say Merentes has been uncomfortable with some
aspects of Venezuela's strict currency controls, arguing for
flexibility to improve the flow of dollars to businesses and
halt the weakening of the bolivar on the black market.          

 (Reporting by Caracas newsroom: Editing by David Cutler)

