Fitch revises Venezuela outlook to negative
April 4, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch revises Venezuela outlook to negative

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised down its sovereign credit outlook for OPEC-member state Venezuela to negative, citing a weakening fiscal policy framework, but it affirmed the Andean nation’s B-plus rating.

Fitch said Venezuela’s economy is becoming more vulnerable to commodity price shocks.

Venezuela is rated B-plus with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s and B2, a notch lower but also stable, by Moody’s Investors Service.

Venezuela’s benchmark 2027 Global bond, already slightly weaker on the day, saw its bid level drop to 87.563, down 0.562 points in price, yielding 10.934 percent. (Additional reporting by Caryn Trokie Editing by W Simon)

