Venezuela lauds world records for Christmas dinner 'made in revolution'
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Venezuela lauds world records for Christmas dinner 'made in revolution'

Alexandra Ulmer

2 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela praised its ‘socialist revolution’ for a culinary conquest on Saturday: Guinness World Records for the country’s beloved Christmas dinner staples.

A cook-a-thon in capital Caracas landed Venezuela records for the biggest ham-filled bread, sugar cane juice infused with lemon, and ‘hallaca,’ a cornmeal dish wrapped in plantain leaves.

“Made in socialism, made in revolution,” Food Minister Yvan Bello said in a flurry of celebratory tweets.

“The people are celebrating, Venezuela is a country of records, of achievements, thanks to the revolution!,” he added, feting the 20-meter bread, 12,000-liter drink and 120-meter ‘hallaca.’

The initiative comes as Venezuelans struggle ahead of the holiday season due to shortages of basic goods and sky-high inflation that crimps purchasing power.

Leftist president Nicolas Maduro has launched a plan dubbed “Operation Merry Christmas” to lower the cost of toys, clothes and appliances for shoppers amid the weakening economy.

Critics blast the measures as unsustainable distractions to mask the OPEC country’s deeper problems. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
