Venezuela brokerages start testing new forex platform, see launch 'soon'

CARACAS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A new free-floating foreign exchange platform for Venezuela will start trial runs on Friday afternoon and is expected to launch “quite soon,” the head of the country’s brokerages association said.

“Today we’re starting to test out the platform,” the brokerage group’s head, Ricardo Montilla, said.

President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month announced plans to change 12-year-old currency controls by turning the government-run auction system known as Sicad II, which provides the weakest of the three rates, into a platform operated by brokerages.

“Initially I think participation will be fairly timid,” Montilla said a day after meeting with Venezuela’s finance minister and central banker to discuss the new system. But “it will increase as confidence is generated,” he added.

Montilla stressed the price will be set by supply and demand. He declined to give specific volume estimates.

A source at one of the country’s principal banks said they had not been contacted by the government. Economists expect banks will participate in the system as well, though the government has not laid out details.

The Communication Ministry, which handles media requests on behalf of the Finance Ministry, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez created the exchange controls in 2003 amid an opposition-led oil industry shutdown, and maintained them even after taking back control of the oilfields to ensure state control over oil revenue.

Maduro has insisted on maintaining the controls despite acknowledgements by state officials that the system has suffered from widespread corruption.

The controls have also crimped imports, leading to shortages of basic goods ranging from diapers to toilet paper and certain medicines. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Eyanir Chinea; Editing by Leslie Adler)