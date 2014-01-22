FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela to launch new foreign currency exchange system
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela to launch new foreign currency exchange system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela will reform its decade-old currency control system to create new rates for the price of U.S. dollars, the government said on Wednesday.

Rafael Ramirez, the oil minister and vice president for the economy, said the lowest official rate of 6.3 bolivars to the dollar would remain, but did not give details of the other intended bands.

“We’re creating a system of bands in a new currency system,” Ramirez told a news conference.

Local media have speculated that there will be a dual currency rate, with the second level based on the central bank’s weekly Sicad currency auctions, where greenbacks currently fetch about 11 bolivars.

The government is trying to put the brakes on high inflation and bring down a black market rate for dollars that has shot up in recent months to more than 10 times the official 6.3 rate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.