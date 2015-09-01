FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PDVSA says explosion hits its Venezuela gas plant, no injuries
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

PDVSA says explosion hits its Venezuela gas plant, no injuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A gas treatment plant of PDVSA on the western coast of Venezuela was hit by an explosion on Monday evening though there were no injuries, the state oil company said.

The explosion was the result of a ruptured fuel system heater that is being tested, PDVSA said on Twitter. Flames were immediately controlled and causes as well as damage are being assessed, it said.

Workers at the plant, who asked not to be identified because they are not allowed to speak to the press, said at the time of the explosion the unit was near empty because shifts were being swapped.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to requests for further information. It was not immediately clear if the plant might have been damaged.

The plant, located in the Tiguadare sector of Punto Fijo, in the state of Falcon, processes gas extracted from the Cardon IV block, a field in the vast Perla reservoir, operated by Spanish-company Repsol and Italian company Eni . The Cardon IV block began operating in recent weeks.

Union leader Ivan Freites told Reuters there were no reports of casualties.

Perla is located 50 kilometers off the western coast of the Paraguana peninsula. It is the largest of Latin America’s largest offshore gas fields, with a volume of 17 trillion cubic feet, according to Eni. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo and Eyanir Chinea in Caracas; Writing by Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.