Venezuela to develop Cristinas gold mine with China

CARACAS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela will develop its huge Las Cristinas gold project in partnership with Chinese state investment company CITIC, President Hugo Chavez announced on Friday.

The government last year cancelled Canadian company Crystallex International’s permit to develop the long-troubled mine project south of the Orinoco river.

Russian-Canadian miner Rusoro had hoped to partner with Venezuela in what could be Latin America’s largest gold deposit. Las Cristinas has estimated reserves of 17 million ounces.