Venezuela legislature to ask U.S. Congress to probe Goldman Sachs deal

CARACAS, May 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.

The New York-based investment bank has come under fire from Venezuelan politicians and protesters in New York opposed to leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who said the deal provided the cash-strapped government hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed hard currency. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer)